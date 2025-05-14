Raymond's shares have plunged 64% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
Shares of Raymond, a leading player in India's textile and apparel industry, have plummeted over 64% today.
However, the decline wasn't due to any bad news, but rather a technical adjustment related to the demerger of its real estate arm, Raymond Realty.
As of 11:20am IST, the stock was trading at ₹551.20, down from its previous close of ₹1,561.30.
Technical shift
A look at the stock adjustment
The sharp fall in Raymond's share price coincided with the ex-date of the demerger, when stocks stopped factoring in the value of its real estate business.
Today is the record date for determining eligible shareholders who shall receive shares of Raymond Realty, following the May 1 demerger.
Under this scheme, investors are set to receive one stock of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond Ltd.
Business growth
Raymond Realty shows strong financial performance
Raymond Realty closed FY25 on a high note, with a revenue of ₹766 crore in the fourth quarter, a 13% year-on-year rise.
The booking value was ₹636 crore, led by projects such as The Address by GS 2.0, Invictus and Park Avenue - High Street Retail in Thane.
The business also posted an EBITDA of ₹194 crore with margins at 25.3% and a net cash surplus of ₹399 crore.
Future outlook
Move to enhance transparency and growth
The sharp price drop may have surprised some investors, especially those using mobile trading apps that may not yet reflect the adjusted valuation.
However, this correction is mostly mechanical and doesn't indicate weak fundamentals.
The demerger of Raymond Realty is seen as a strategy to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and growth potential in one of the most competitive real estate markets.