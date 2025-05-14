What's the story

Shares of Raymond, a leading player in India's textile and apparel industry, have plummeted over 64% today.

However, the decline wasn't due to any bad news, but rather a technical adjustment related to the demerger of its real estate arm, Raymond Realty.

As of 11:20am IST, the stock was trading at ₹551.20, down from its previous close of ₹1,561.30.