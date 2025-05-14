What's the story

Airbnb has launched a new feature enabling travelers to book services and experiences, such as massages, haircuts, chef-prepared meals, or participating in unique activities.

The addition can be included in the stay package or booked separately. The move looks to capitalize on the massive traffic on Airbnb's website.

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed during Airbnb's Q1 2025 call that over 1.5 billion devices accessed its service last year, which means there's a huge potential market for these new offerings.