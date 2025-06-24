OpenAI's first AI device won't be a wearable or earbud

OpenAI and Jony Ive's first artificial intelligence (AI) device will not be an "in-ear device" or a "wearable," according to recent court filings. The information comes from Io, the consumer hardware team that OpenAI acquired from Ive for $6.5 billion. The team plans to release their first product sometime in 2026, as per Tang Tan, Io's Chief Hardware Officer and a former Apple designer.

Development status Here's what Io said in the court Tan clarified that the prototype Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, referred to in a video is still a year away from being available for purchase. He added that while the design isn't finalized yet, it won't be an in-ear or wearable device. This statement comes as part of Io's response to a trademark lawsuit filed by audio device start-up Iyo over its brand name and product.

Legal proceedings What else did OpenAI say? In response to Iyo's lawsuit, OpenAI revealed that Io had considered a wide range of form factors during its early development phase. These included desktop and mobile devices, wireless and wired options, as well as wearable and portable ones. The company also disclosed that Io had purchased various earbuds, hearing aids, and over 30 different headphone sets from different companies for this purpose.