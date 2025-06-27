YouTube's new AI search tool finds you relevant videos faster

YouTube has introduced an innovative feature to enhance content discovery on its platform. The new capability, an AI-powered search results carousel, is similar to Google 's AI Overviews. It will be available exclusively for YouTube Premium users in the US. The feature is designed to recommend videos and provide short AI-generated topic descriptions, making it easier for users to find what they're looking for quickly.

Feature details Feature similar to Google's AI Overviews The AI-powered search results carousel will be particularly useful for searches related to shopping, places, or activities at a given location. For instance, a search like "best beaches in Hawaii" would trigger an AI-generated carousel showcasing clips from videos highlighting top snorkel spots and volcanic beaches. The feature is similar to Google's AI Overviews tool that provides summaries of search results on the Google Search page.

Creator concerns Potential concerns for content creators While the new feature is expected to improve user experience, it could also have an impact on content creators. If users can find necessary details directly from the AI-powered search results carousel, they may not click on the video. This could potentially reduce engagement with their videos and affect revenue generation for these creators.