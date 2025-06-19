Facebook now lets you log in with just your fingerprint
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the introduction of passkeys for its iOS and Android users.
The new login method will allow users to access their accounts using biometric data or a device PIN.
This is a major step toward password-free authentication, making logging into Facebook (and soon Messenger) faster and more secure.
Passkey explained
What are passkeys and why they are better than passwords?
Passkeys are digital credentials that substitute traditional passwords with the same fingerprint, Face ID, or PIN you use to unlock your phone.
They were developed by the FIDO Alliance to eliminate password-based vulnerabilities like phishing, credential theft, and password reuse.
Meta, a member of the FIDO Alliance, claims passkeys provide stronger protection than SMS codes or passwords which can be guessed or intercepted.
Setup process
How to set up your Facebook passkey
Users can set up their Facebook passkey through the Accounts Center in the Settings menu, or they may be prompted to do so at login.
Once activated, the passkey becomes the default login option for Facebook on that mobile device. Other authentication methods including passwords will still be available as a backup.
The same passkey will also work for Messenger in a phased rollout over coming months.
User experience
More than just a login solution
Meta is pitching passkeys as not just more secure, but also more convenient. They don't require memorization and streamline the user experience across its platforms.
In addition to logging in, users will also be able to use passkeys to autofill payment information in Meta Pay and protect encrypted message backups.
This makes it a comprehensive solution for both security and convenience on Facebook's platforms.