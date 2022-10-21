World

Will Liz Truss decline £115,000/year grant as ex-PM of UK?

Written by Pirzada Shakir Edited by Mohd. Fahad Oct 21, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Liz Truss is entitled to almost £11,000, around Rs. 1 crore, a year, despite serving the United Kingdom as Prime Minister (PM) for only 45 days. A member of the Conservative party that has a majority in Parliament, Truss resigned from the post on Thursday following a revolt by her party members. She had succeeded Boris Johnson on September 6.

Context Why does this story matter?

Liz Truss has become the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom who has held the premier post for just 45 days - a short period.

Despite resigning from the post, she is entitled to receive hefty entitlement.

Amid political turmoil in the country, the Conservative party is gearing up to elect a new Prime Minister on October 28.

Resignation 'Could not deliver on promises'

Her resignation as Prime Minister of the UK came as she said that she "cannot deliver what I was elected for." The resignation came as her government's policies in the country triggered rebellion and backlash from different quarters. Two important ministers - Suella Braverman and Kwasi Kwarteng - recently resigned from her cabinet, putting her government under pressure.

Reaction Entitlement memes flood internet

Following her resignation as UK Prime Minister, the news of her entitlement post resignation left people perplexed on the internet. Her hefty entitlement annually, despite holding office for less than two months, is thrice the amount India's serving Prime Minister is entitled to receive. Several internet users posted memes and shared opinions on social media platforms regarding her mighty entitlement.

Twitter Post 'Yeh mast scheme hai' tweets a user, triggers thread

Ye mast scheme hai pic.twitter.com/BV04JRzlVE — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 20, 2022

Reaction 'Truss should deny annual grant'

Several leaders have appealed to Truss to decline the annual grant after a civil servants' trade union flagged the issue amid rising cost of living. Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said, "She should turn it down. I think that's the right thing to do. She's done 44 days in office, she's not really entitled." Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader, also expressed a similar opinion.

Elect leader UK gears up to elect next PM

After her 45 days stint as PM, the Conservative party is again gearing up to elect a new leader in the Parliament to lead the country. Rishi Sunak who lost against Truss is among the favorites for the premier post. Penny Mordaunt who remained third is also in the race. The elections are scheduled to be held on the 28th of this month.