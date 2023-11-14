PRS Oberoi, stalwart of Indian hospitality, passes away at 94

PRS Oberoi, stalwart of Indian hospitality, passes away at 94

By Rishabh Raj

Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, PRS Oberoi, has passed away today

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, affectionately known as "Biki" and hailed as the doyen of Indian hospitality, breathed his last on Tuesday morning (November 14), confirmed a spokesperson for The Oberoi Group. At the helm as the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group, and chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, he played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of one of India's most esteemed hospitality brands.

Early life and education

Oberoi, born on February 3, 1929, was the son of the late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, who founded The Oberoi Group. He studied in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Leading luxury hotels across various countries, Oberoi played an instrumental role in pioneering the establishment of the Oberoi hotels and resorts, noted the EIH Limited website.

People-first philosophy

Known for his belief that people are the most valuable asset of any organization, Oberoi's leadership emphasized the paramount importance of quality in hospitality management. This philosophy has been a cornerstone of The Oberoi Group's success. Popularly recognized as the man who transformed the landscape of the hotel business in India, Oberoi's legacy extends to placing Oberoi hotels prominently on the international luxury travelers' map. His vision led to the establishment of numerous luxury hotels in key cities.

Awards and accolades

Throughout his illustrious career, Oberoi received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in January 2008. Other notable awards include the 2010 Corporate Hotelier of the World, Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM, and the Businessman of the Year 2008 by Business India. In recognition of his unparalleled contributions, Oberoi was also bestowed with several Lifetime Achievement Awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.