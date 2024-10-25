Summarize Simplifying... In short Adobe's VP, Costin, warns artists to adopt AI or risk falling behind, despite some creatives criticizing the company's use of generative AI technology.

Adobe's AI tools, like the Remove Distractions feature in Photoshop, are designed to boost productivity, but have received mixed reviews.

While there are concerns that AI could replace traditional artistry, Adobe insists it's a tool to enhance creativity, not a replacement.

Adobe hopes to use AI as a tool that gives artists more time for creativity

Embrace AI or fall behind, Adobe VP warns artists

By Mudit Dube 06:27 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Adobe, a leading name in the creative software industry, is all-in on generative artificial intelligence (AI) models and tools. The company's Vice President of Generative AI, Alexandru Costin, has said that artists who don't adopt AI in their work "are not going to be successful in this new world without using it." Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence that can create new content such as images, music, or text and marks a major shift across industries.

Adobe's unwavering commitment to AI integration

Speaking to The Verge, Costin disclosed that he is "not aware" of any plans for Adobe to release products without generative AI. This includes those targeting creators who prefer manual tasks or oppose the influence of AI on the creative industry. "We have older versions of our products that don't use gen AI, but I wouldn't recommend using them," Costin said.

Adobe's AI tools: Enhancing productivity or threatening creativity?

Adobe's President of Digital Media, David Wadhwani, echoed Costin's sentiments saying that the company won't cater to creators who disagree with their approach. This comes even as some creatives criticize Adobe for adopting generative AI technology. The company is caught between meeting demand for AI features that boost productivity and addressing concerns from artists wary of the technology's impact on their livelihoods.

Adobe's generative AI tools: A hit or miss?

Adobe's generative AI tools such as the new Remove Distractions feature in Photoshop, serve specific purposes. But their reception has been a mixed bag. While businesses and large creative teams are keen on AI features that boost productivity, many artists are disdainful of the technology. This divide puts Adobe in a tricky spot as it tries to balance market demands with respect for artistic integrity.

Adobe's AI-driven tools: A threat to traditional artistry?

The generative AI features powered by Adobe's Firefly models are among the most adopted products the company has ever launched. However, there's a growing concern that these tools could potentially replace traditional artistry. For instance, Adobe now has a generative AI model capable of creating video clips from text descriptions, which could eventually affect cinematographers, animators, and VFX artists.

Adobe's AI implementation: A tool, not a replacement

Adobe hopes to use AI as a tool that gives artists more time for creativity instead of replacing them altogether. The company is trying to please both sides by giving its AI tools very specific purposes within its Creative Cloud apps. "We think that demand for content is insatiable. We also think that human creativity will be a critical part of it," Wadhwani said.