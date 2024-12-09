Summarize Simplifying... In short Jeff Bezos, the world's second richest man, believes in 'messy' meetings that deviate from the agenda, fostering productive discussions.

He rarely intervenes, except when he feels strongly about an issue.

Bezos also uses a unique tactic of leaving an empty chair in every meeting as a reminder to prioritize customer satisfaction.

Despite his unconventional approach, he ensures to be punctual for the first meeting of the day.

What's the story Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has revealed his unique way of conducting business meetings. He likes them to be "messy" and so full of discussions that they often run late, throwing schedules off. The unconventional method was revealed during his recent appearance at The New York Times's DealBook Summit. Bezos also disclosed he encourages everyone to speak in reverse order of seniority, with the most junior person starting first and him speaking last.

Strategy

Strategy to combat 'group think'

Bezos thinks his meeting style helps fight "group think" by ensuring the boss' thoughts don't sway opinions of others. He rarely jumps in during meetings unless he feels strongly about an issue. "I'm actually personally very easy to influence...but a couple percent of the time, no force in the world can move me, because I'm so sure of something," Bezos said.

Meeting approach

Bezos's productive conversations 'wander' around

Further, Bezos explained his most productive conversations "wander" around instead of being strictly on the agenda. He said, "Most of the meetings that are useful — we [hand out] six-page memos, we do half-hour study hall [where] we read them, then we have a messy discussion." He also admitted to being skeptical if a meeting is not messy.

Customer focus

Symbolic gesture for customer satisfaction

Earlier this year, Bezos revealed another unconventional management tactic: leaving an empty chair in every meeting to symbolize the most important entity - the customer. The gesture serves as a constant reminder for Amazon's team to prioritize customer satisfaction. "If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell six friends. If you make customers unhappy on the internet, they can each tell 6,000 friends," he warned.

Meeting dynamics

Bezos is punctual for 1st meeting of the day

Bezos also admitted that he is hardly ever on time for a meeting, except for the first one of the day. He explained, "The only meeting I'm ever on time [for] is my first meeting, because I won't finish a meeting until I'm really finished."