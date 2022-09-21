Sports

Australia beat India in 1st T20I; former cricketers react

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 21, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

Australia chased down a mammoth 209-run target (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia beat India in the first of the three T20Is at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Men in Yellow successfully chased 209, with Matthew Wade getting them home. India conceded as many as 63 runs in the death overs. Pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again failed to deliver at the death. India's fielding was also under the scanner. Here are the reactions.

Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar highlights Bhuvi's expensive spell

Bhuvneshwar turned out to be expensive for the third T20I in a row. Highlighting the same, legend Sunil Gavaskar said, "When somebody like a Bhuvneshwar is going for so many runs every single time, when he is expected in 18 deliveries in three matches that India have lost, he has given away 49 runs which is almost like three runs per ball."

Twitter Post Amit Mishra voices a similar opinion

And our death bowling is exposed again! High time we introspect and correct why are we succumbing under pressure so often. #INDvsAUS — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 20, 2022

Twitter Post Use Bhuvi for one over at the death: Irfan Pathan

Saying this again use Bhuvi for only one over in last 5 overs. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2022

Information Bhuvi leaked 16 runs in the 19th over

Bhuvneshwar conceded 16 runs in the 19th over during the run-chase. Wade smashed him for three fours. The right-arm seamer finished with bowling figures of 4-0-52-0. He was the only bowler to have given away over 50 runs in the match.

Fielding Disappointed with the standard of fielding: Ravi Shastri

During the match, Axar Patel and KL Rahul dropped regulation catches of Cameron Green. Green, who opened the innings went on to score 61 off 29 balls. "What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante," former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri said.

X-factor Shastri feels India lack the X-factor in terms of fielding

Shastri feels India lack the "X-factor" in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. "I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments. It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game. Where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja," added Shastri.

Match How did the 1st T20I pan out?

Fifties from Rahul (55) and Hardik Pandya (71*) raced India to 208/6 after Australia elected to field. Seamer Nathan Ellis (3/30) was Australia's stand-out bowler. Later, Green's masterclass (61) put India under pressure. The chase looked out of reach, but Wade (45*) held his fort (211/6). It was Australia's highest successful run-chase in a men's T20I against India.

Death Australian batters aced the death overs

Australia were 148/5, entering the 16th over. Wade and debutant David snatched six runs off Harshal Patel, before garnering 15 and 22 runs in the next two overs respectively, including a dropped catch of the former. The duo clobbered 16 runs in the 19th over, courtesy of three back-to-back fours from a hostile-looking Wade. Cummins finished the chase with a four toward covers.