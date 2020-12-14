Hosts New Zealand, on Monday, completed a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies, winning the second Test by an innings and 12 runs. Despite a thumping victory, the Kiwis still trail the number one side Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings. Notably, the Kiwis are now unbeaten in 15 consecutive Test matches at home. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

NZ had a poor start after WI invited them to bat in testing conditions. However, Nicholls' marathon knock (174) sailed the Kiwis through. Notable contributions from the lower middle-order guided NZ to 460. In reply, the tourists were bundled out for 131 as Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee scalped five-fors. Following-on, WI showed resistance, however, their innings ended on 317.

Streak NZ yet to lose a home Test after March 2017

New Zealand are now unbeaten in 15 consecutive Tests, having won 11 and drawn four. This has become their longest-ever undefeated run on the home soil. The Kiwis last conceded a Test at home in March 2017 to South Africa (Wellington). Ever since, they have claimed series victories against West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India at home.

Nicholls Career-best score for Henry Nicholls

Nicholls emerged as the rescuer for NZ on Day 1, having recorded his sixth ton in Test cricket. This was also his maiden Test ton against West Indies, and third at the Basin Reserve. On Day 2, he added another 57 runs to register his career-best Test score (174), a knock that was laced with 21 fours and a six.

Jamieson, Southee Five-wicket hauls for Jamieson and Southee

The NZ seamers yet again perturbed the Windies in stern conditions. Speedster Kyle Jamieson's second five-for in Tests left the WI reeling (5/34). He was named the Player of the Series (11 wickets). His senior Tim Southee also disarrayed the WI batsmen as he registered his 11th five-wicket haul (Test cricket). Southee, who finished with 5/32, is now four shy of 300 Test scalps.

NZ New Zealand still behind Australia in ICC Test Team Rankings

New Zealand are slightly behind Australia in the ICC Test Rankings. While Australia still lead the rankings with 116.461 rating points, NZ follow them with 116.375. India are third with 114 rating points. Moreover, NZ (300) have now displaced England (292) to claim the number three on the ICC WTC standings.

Twitter Post A look at the ICC WTC standings