Hero XPulse spied testing in 440cc guise: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:27 pm Jan 15, 202412:27 pm

The bike will rival Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

A new Hero MotoCorp motorcycle, thought to be an XPulse, has been spotted testing alongside the Hero Mavrick. The bike in question features a vertical catalytic converter similar to the Harley-Davidson X 440, hinting that Hero might be developing an XPulse using the 440cc platform. This engine delivers a torque of 38Nm at 4,000rpm, making it ideal for off-road riding, and boasts a power output of 26.6hp at 6,000rpm, allowing for comfortable highway speeds of 120km/h.

What about its design?

The upcoming bike will have a prominent front beak, a sloping fuel tank, a raised transparent windscreen, knuckle guards, and forward-set footpegs. The vehicle will bear a squarish headlight with a U-shaped DRL, and should at least be available in a white shade. It should ride on wire-spoked wheels with disc brakes on both ends. ABS will ensure the safety of the rider.

Expected launch and competition for the new XPulse

Hero XPulse based on the 440cc platform is anticipated to launch by early 2025, with an estimated price tag of around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It doesn't seem to be the liquid-cooled XPulse 400 that enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting, as it was spotted alongside the Harley-Davidson X440 and the upcoming Hero Mavrick. The new XPulse will likely compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which features a 452cc engine, and the KTM 390 Adventure in the expanding adventure motorcycle market.

Two new Hero bikes debuting on January 23

On a related note, Hero MotoCorp will launch two bikes in India on January 23. One of them will be a 125cc commuter model rivaling the TVS Raider 125. Hero will also launch its most powerful motorbike to date, the Mavrick 440, on the same day.