'The Silent Prayer' will premiere at the Red Lorry Festival

By Tanvi Gupta 04:09 pm Mar 30, 202404:09 pm

What's the story The Silent Prayer, a cinematic depiction of the 1984 Coimbatore riots, is scheduled for its first screening on Friday (April 5) at the inaugural Red Lorry Film Festival, organized by BookMyShow. The film is a Hindi-Tamil bilingual creation by Senthil Vinu, known for his acclaimed short films Happy Birthday Anna and The Roving Ambassador of Tamil. The soundtrack has been composed by the celebrated composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Cast and production details of 'The Silent Prayer'

The Silent Prayer features Anam Kaur, Samarjit Singh, and Amitjodeep Singh in the cast. The production credit is attributed to Nisha Patial from Palampur Talkies. The film's narrative is set in Coimbatore and centers around young Sikh siblings caught up in the turmoil of the heartwrenching riots. The creators stress that the film pays tribute to their unyielding spirit and underscores how humanity can triumph even in the most dire circumstances.

Director's personal connection to 'The Silent Prayer'

Director Vinu shared his personal connection with the film's theme, recalling disturbing memories from the 1984 riots in Coimbatore. "I have some very disturbing memories from the riots of 1984 in Coimbatore." "But as I traveled around India and the world, I discovered that the broader populace remained unaware of the riots that ravaged Coimbatore." "Yet, amidst the ashes of destruction, I observed something remarkable—the resilience of the Sikh community," the director said in a statement.

Red Lorry Film Festival: A platform for global cinema

The Red Lorry Film Festival, slated to grace the Jio World Plaza from April 5 to 7, will transport audiences into a meticulously curated cinematic realm. The festival will showcase a diverse range of over 100 titles including films and TV series in various languages such as English, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has assumed the role of ambassador for the event.

Meanwhile, Alex Garland's 'Civil War' to open the festival

Filmmaker Alex Garland's Civil War will serve as the festival's opening film. Described as an "adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America," Garland's movie boasts an ensemble cast including Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman. Set in a near-future America engulfed in a second Civil War, the film follows a group of brave journalists navigating the war-torn nation. It is scheduled for theatrical release in India on April 19.