Page Loader
Home / News / India News / Dalai Lama confirms succession, says institution will continue after death 
Summarize
Dalai Lama confirms succession, says institution will continue after death 
The Dalai Lama will turn 90 on July 6

Dalai Lama confirms succession, says institution will continue after death 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 02, 2025
10:54 am
What's the story

The Dalai Lama has confirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death. The announcement comes just before his 90th birthday on July 6. In a video message at a meeting of religious leaders in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where he has lived for decades in exile from Tibet, he said, "In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue."

Public appeal

Tibetan leader's video message

The Dalai Lama said he has received multiple appeals over the past 14 years from the Tibetan diaspora, Buddhists in the Himalayan region, Mongolia, and parts of Russia and China. "In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal," he said. He added that these requests have led him to affirm that the institution will continue.

Official statement

Official translation of his statement

In a statement, he said, "The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognized has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement, which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust." In his September 2011 statement, he had said that when he is about 90, he will consult the high lamas, the Tibetan public, and other concerned people to re-evaluate whether or not the institution should continue.

Succession process

Responsibility of recognizing my successor will rest with Gaden Phodrang

Now that the Dalai Lama has confirmed his succession, members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors and carry out the "procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition." Shutting out China, which claims its leaders have the right to approve the Dalai Lama's successor, he said, "No one else has...authority to interfere in this matter."

Backstory

Dalai Lama escaped across border to India in 1959

Following a failed revolt against Chinese control in Tibet, the Dalai Lama escaped across the border to India in 1959. He established a government-in-exile in Dharamshala, which has been viewed as an alternative source of power by individuals who oppose Beijing's tight rule over Tibet. Beijing sees the Dalai Lama as a separatist, even though he has long pushed for a "middle way" to settle the issue of Tibet's status: real self-rule within China.