No connection between COVID-19 vaccines and 'sudden adult deaths': Centre 

A major study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found no link between coronavirus vaccines and sudden unexplained deaths among adults post-COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The research was conducted amid concerns over increased heart attack cases in under-40 adults in India. The ministry attributed the sudden cardiac deaths to factors like genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications.

Research details National study conducted across 47 tertiary care hospitals The first study, conducted by ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and titled "Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India - A multicentric matched case-control study," was conducted between May and August 2023. It was carried out across 47 tertiary care hospitals in 19 states and Union Territories. The research focused on seemingly healthy individuals who died suddenly between October 2021 and March 2023.

Read the statement here Extensive studies by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and AIIMS on sudden deaths among adults post-COVID have conclusively established no linkage between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Findings Majority of unexplained deaths linked to genetic abnormalities The NIE findings showed that COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death in young adults. The second study, titled "Establishing the cause in sudden unexplained deaths in young," is currently being conducted by AIIMS. This is a prospective study designed to identify the common causes of unexpected mortality in young adults. Early findings show that heart attacks remain the major cause of deaths. The majority of unexplained deaths have been linked to genetic abnormalities.