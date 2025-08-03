'Drop' on OTT: Release date, cast, plot
What's the story
The Hollywood psychological thriller Drop, directed by Christopher Landon and produced by Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Cameron Fuller, and Bradley Fuller, will be available on JioHotstar from August 11. The film stars Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar in the lead roles and received positive reviews from critics. Here's everything to know.
Story
The plot of 'Drop'
The official trailer of Drop introduces us to a seemingly normal date that spirals into an unpredictable incident. A young woman is stalked and blackmailed after her date, leading to a series of violent and unethical tasks. The film explores the fear and survival instinct that arise from such casual moments turning into chaos in real life.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
Final trailer for Christopher Landon’s ‘DROP’, starring Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklenar— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2025
The whodunit thriller follows a woman on a date who is soon terrorized & blackmailed by a series of anonymous AirDrops to her phone.
In theaters on April 11. pic.twitter.com/HyGbG5PHfj
Cast and crew
More about the film
Apart from Fahy and Sklenar, Drop also stars Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jacob Robinson, and Violett Beane. The film has been written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach and features music by Bear McCreary. Marc Spicer handled the cinematography for the project. It was released on April 11.