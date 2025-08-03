LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Drop' on OTT: Release date, cast, plot
Summarize
'Drop' on OTT: Release date, cast, plot
'Drop' arrives on OTT soon

'Drop' on OTT: Release date, cast, plot

By Isha Sharma
Aug 03, 2025
01:30 pm
What's the story

The Hollywood psychological thriller Drop, directed by Christopher Landon and produced by Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Cameron Fuller, and Bradley Fuller, will be available on JioHotstar from August 11. The film stars Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar in the lead roles and received positive reviews from critics. Here's everything to know.

Story

The plot of 'Drop'

The official trailer of Drop introduces us to a seemingly normal date that spirals into an unpredictable incident. A young woman is stalked and blackmailed after her date, leading to a series of violent and unethical tasks. The film explores the fear and survival instinct that arise from such casual moments turning into chaos in real life.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Cast and crew

More about the film

Apart from Fahy and Sklenar, Drop also stars Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jacob Robinson, and Violett Beane. The film has been written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach and features music by Bear McCreary. Marc Spicer handled the cinematography for the project. It was released on April 11.