'Saiyaara' lead was inspired by young Kohli: Director Mohit Suri

'Saiyaara' became a blockbuster for YRF

Produced by Yash Raj Films, "Saiyaara" pulled in nearly ₹300 crore and really struck a chord with Gen-Z thanks to its fresh love story and catchy music.

The movie not only boosted the profiles of its debut stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, but also made waves as a new-age romance with real-life inspiration at its heart.