Next Article
'Saiyaara' lead was inspired by young Kohli: Director Mohit Suri
Bollywood's 2025 hit "Saiyaara" has a cool cricket twist—its main character, Krish Kapoor (played by newcomer Ahaan Panday), was actually inspired by a young Virat Kohli.
Director Mohit Suri shared that after seeing Kohli at a nightclub—where the cricketer confidently declared he'd become one of the biggest cricketers of all time—he knew he wanted to capture that same bold spirit in his film's lead.
'Saiyaara' became a blockbuster for YRF
Produced by Yash Raj Films, "Saiyaara" pulled in nearly ₹300 crore and really struck a chord with Gen-Z thanks to its fresh love story and catchy music.
The movie not only boosted the profiles of its debut stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, but also made waves as a new-age romance with real-life inspiration at its heart.