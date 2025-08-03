Next Article
'Perfect Match' season 3: News, cast, episodes, streaming details
Netflix's Perfect Match is back for season 3, bringing fresh drama and playful strategy to your screen.
This time, 10 episodes follow singles as they pair up to stay in the game—and if they're a strong couple, they get to shake things up by sending other pairs out on dates.
The first six episodes are already streaming.
Meet the cast and crew
Season 3 mixes things up with contestants from Temptation Island and Love Island, so expect some familiar personalities alongside new ones.
Host Nick Lachey is back, with Anthony Gonzales directing. Notable participants include Ollie Sutherland and Carrington Rodriguez.
Mark your calendar: episodes 7-9 drop August 10, and the big finale lands August 15.