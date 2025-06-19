What's the story

Animated sidekicks have been an important part of US cinema, giving comic relief, companionship, and at times, even wisdom to the protagonists.

Over the decades, these characters have progressed in terms of design, personality, and cultural impact.

From early hand-drawn animations to modern CGI creations, animated sidekicks have become an inseparable part of storytelling in movies.

Let's take a look at their journey through eras.