How animated sidekicks stole the show over the decades
What's the story
Animated sidekicks have been an important part of US cinema, giving comic relief, companionship, and at times, even wisdom to the protagonists.
Over the decades, these characters have progressed in terms of design, personality, and cultural impact.
From early hand-drawn animations to modern CGI creations, animated sidekicks have become an inseparable part of storytelling in movies.
Let's take a look at their journey through eras.
Early days
'Steamboat Willie' and early animation
In the late 1920s, Steamboat Willie took audiences into Mickey Mouse's world.
While Mickey wasn't a sidekick himself, this era laid the foundation for animated sidekicks to come.
The likes of Goofy and Pluto became the audience's favorite sidekicks, bringing humor and charm to stories.
These early animations focused a lot on physical comedy and simple character designs, appealing to audiences.
Mid-century growth
The golden age of animation
The mid-20th century was the golden era of animated films, with iconic sidekicks like Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio and Baloo from The Jungle Book.
Not just comic relief, these characters were friends and mentors for the protagonists.
The animation techniques further improved during this age, making character movements more expressive and therefore storytelling richer.
Technological shift
Rise of computer-generated imagery (CGI)
With the advent of CGI in the late 20th century, animated sidekicks became more complex in design.
Characters like Donkey from Shrek exhibited advanced animation techniques, which allowed for intricate expressions and interactions with their surroundings.
This technological shift allowed filmmakers to create more dynamic scenes with sidekick characters.
Contemporary trends
Modern-day sidekick dynamics
In recent years, animated sidekicks have become more diverse in personality traits and backgrounds.
Now, films have characters like Olaf from Frozen who offer unique perspectives to stories but remain traditional as companions or comedic elements.
Modern storytelling also involves deeper character development for these roles than before.
Influences over time
Cultural impact on character design
Further, cultural shifts have also led to animated sidekicks being less stereotypical than in the past.
There is a greater focus on inclusivity in the way characters are drawn, mirroring how society as a whole has changed over the years.
All of this is achieved without sacrificing entertainment value or narrative purpose within the films themselves.