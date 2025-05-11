Sivakarthikeyan, Mohanlal collaborating for father-son drama? Here's what we know
What's the story
Rumors are rife that Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan is teaming up with Malayalam legend Mohanlal for his 24th film.
The movie, directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran of Good Night fame, will be an emotional father-son story, according to reports.
Mohanlal was last seen in the hit drama, Thudarum.
Role speculation
Mohanlal's potential role in SK's 24th film
According to the YouTube channel Valai Pechu, the makers are in talks with Mohanlal to play Sivakarthikeyan's father in the upcoming film.
The character is said to be emotionally deep and impactful in terms of screen presence.
Interestingly, earlier, while promoting Malaikottai Vaaliban, Mohanlal had reacted to similar rumors and said, "I have no idea. Let it happen."
An official confirmation about the project is awaited.
Past performances
Mohanlal's memorable father role and Sivakarthikeyan's next
This won't be the first time Mohanlal has essayed a Tamil star's father.
The actor had earlier shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Jilla (2014), in which he played a don-turned-father figure.
His performance was critically acclaimed.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for Madharasi, an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss.
His last film, Amaran, a war drama, was a hit and is now streaming on Netflix.