What's the story

Zomato has pulled the plug on its 15-minute food delivery service, "Quick," just four months after launching it.

The move indicates a possible change in the company's approach toward ultra-fast meal deliveries.

The feature was once prominently showcased on the main app's landing page and provided ready-to-eat meals from select restaurants within a two-kilometer radius.

But now, it's gone from several cities, including Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.