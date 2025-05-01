Zomato shuts down 15-minute food-delivery service 'Quick' after 4 months
What's the story
Zomato has pulled the plug on its 15-minute food delivery service, "Quick," just four months after launching it.
The move indicates a possible change in the company's approach toward ultra-fast meal deliveries.
The feature was once prominently showcased on the main app's landing page and provided ready-to-eat meals from select restaurants within a two-kilometer radius.
But now, it's gone from several cities, including Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
Past attempts
Previous quick delivery attempt met with challenges
Notably, this isn't the first time Zomato has tried to enter the quick food delivery space.
In 2022, it introduced "Zomato Instant," promising 10-minute deliveries in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, but shut down the service by January 2023.
The feature was subsequently replaced with "Zomato Everyday," a home-style meal service with similar delivery timelines, which too has now been removed from the app.
Operational challenges
Zomato's quick delivery service faces hurdles
Zomato's Chief Financial Officer, Akshant Goyal, had earlier hinted at the challenges of implementing such a feature.
He had said these initiatives are still in their early stages and are not likely to have a significant impact on Zomato's restaurant aggregation food delivery business.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in an October interview with Moneycontrol that finding restaurant partners was proving difficult for the company.
Bistro by Blinkit
New venture into fast-moving food items
Despite discontinuing "Quick," Zomato has launched "Bistro by Blinkit," a separate service that offers fast-moving, ready-to-eat dishes from Blinkit's network of dark stores.
The app focuses on snacks, small meals, and bakery products that can be dispatched quickly. It combines Blinkit's quick-commerce infrastructure with Zomato's food delivery expertise.
The move comes as other companies like Swiggy have also entered the quick meal delivery market with their own dedicated apps, such as Snacc.