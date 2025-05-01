What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an increase in ATM interchange fees, effective from May 1, 2025.

The move will make cash withdrawals and balance inquiries at ATMs costlier for customers.

The revised charges are ₹19 per transaction for cash withdrawal and ₹7 per transaction for balance inquiry, increased from the current rates of ₹17 and ₹6 respectively.