New ATM rules: These transactions become costlier starting today
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an increase in ATM interchange fees, effective from May 1, 2025.
The move will make cash withdrawals and balance inquiries at ATMs costlier for customers.
The revised charges are ₹19 per transaction for cash withdrawal and ₹7 per transaction for balance inquiry, increased from the current rates of ₹17 and ₹6 respectively.
Free transactions
Revised charges apply after exceeding free monthly limits
The new ATM charges will only come into effect once customers cross their free monthly limits, which are five transactions in metro cities and three in non-metro areas.
The hike was approved by the RBI on a proposal from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
White-label ATM operators had pushed for higher fees, citing increasing operational costs as their biggest concern.
Financial implications
Impact on customers and smaller banks
The hike in ATM charges will mostly impact transactions at ATMs outside a customer's home bank network.
Smaller banks could be more affected as they depend on other banks' ATM networks.
The increased interchange fee could also lead to higher maintenance charges for bank accounts, which could impact the customers' overall banking costs.
Banking updates
Changes in credit card payments from April 2025
Along with ATM fee hikes, credit card payments will also change from April 2025.
Axis Bank has announced changes to its Vistara Credit Card benefits after Vistara's merger with Air India. These changes will be applicable to all renewals from April 18, 2025.
SBI Card is also changing its reward program, with some of its credit cards offering lesser reward points on select transactions between March 31-April 1, 2025.