What's the story

California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was offering the media the latest figures on immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

As she was speaking, Padilla interrupted and shouted a question at her.

Video footage showed the senator being pushed out of the conference room. Outside, he was handcuffed by officers.