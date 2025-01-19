'BJP goons' attacked Kejriwal's car: Atishi; releases images
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of staging an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car.
She claimed "goons of the BJP" were behind the incident and released photos of two men, Shanky and Rohit Tyagi, who she claimed were BJP members.
Shanky, according to Atishi, is a BJP vice president with a criminal past, facing charges of attempted murder and robbery.
Counterclaim
BJP candidate Verma's response to attack allegations
Responding to the allegations, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged it was Kejriwal's vehicle which hit three youths wanting to speak to him.
He accused Kejriwal of asking his driver to move the car despite the youths standing in front of it, and said he would file a police complaint for "attempt to murder."
The AAP posted a video on social media claiming Verma's supporters attacked Kejriwal's convoy with bricks and stones.
Spokesperson statements
AAP and BJP spokespersons exchange accusations
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar condemned the attack on Kejriwal's convoy and demanded action from the Election Commission.
On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dismissed AAP's allegations as fabrications to gain sympathy and divert attention from governance failures.
He accused AAP of staging incidents to play the victim card.
Meanwhile, authorities are yet to verify details of this incident which has escalated political tensions ahead of Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
Ongoing controversy
Political reactions and allegations continue to mount
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, after meeting the injured youths, slammed Kejriwal for dodging accountability and not keeping his word.
She asked how could Kejriwal feel threatened when he has a security detail.
Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of trying to win elections through hooliganism.
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit condemned the violence but slammed both parties for not addressing core public concerns in this controversy.