What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of staging an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car.

She claimed "goons of the BJP" were behind the incident and released photos of two men, Shanky and Rohit Tyagi, who she claimed were BJP members.

Shanky, according to Atishi, is a BJP vice president with a criminal past, facing charges of attempted murder and robbery.