Kejriwal ordered driver to crush 3 youths: Parvesh Verma
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been caught in a controversy after an incident during Arvind Kejriwal's campaign in Delhi on Saturday.
The AAP alleged supporters of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal with bricks and stones.
In a counter-claim, Verma alleged it was Kejriwal's car that hit three youths protesting against him.
Verma accuses Kejriwal of 'attempt to murder'
Verma further accused Kejriwal of asking his driver to "crush" the protesters, whom he identified as Vishal, Abhishek, and Rohit.
He called the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation "baseless" and the incident an "attempt to murder" and said he would file a police report.
Earlier, the AAP had accused Verma of influencing voters by distributing shoes, money, and blankets.
AAP spokesperson condemns alleged attack on Kejriwal
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar slammed the alleged attack on Kejriwal and demanded action from the Election Commission.
She said she was disappointed at what she saw as a failure to ensure peaceful elections.
The incident has only added to the already existing tension between Verma and Kejriwal, who will face off in the upcoming Delhi assembly election on February 5.