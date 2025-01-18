What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been caught in a controversy after an incident during Arvind Kejriwal's campaign in Delhi on Saturday.

The AAP alleged supporters of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal with bricks and stones.

In a counter-claim, Verma alleged it was Kejriwal's car that hit three youths protesting against him.