The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a poll campaign in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The party claimed the attack was orchestrated by aides of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma.

Sharing a video of the alleged attack, the party claimed, "Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, and got its goons to attack Kejriwal. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones."