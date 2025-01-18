AAP claims Kejriwal's car attacked by BJP 'goons,' shares video
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a poll campaign in the New Delhi assembly constituency.
The party claimed the attack was orchestrated by aides of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma.
Sharing a video of the alleged attack, the party claimed, "Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, and got its goons to attack Kejriwal. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones."
AAP remains defiant following attack on Kejriwal
Verma, in turn, has accused Kejriwal's car of running over two people during the campaign.
The AAP called the attack on Kejriwal cowardly but maintained he wouldn't be deterred.
The party wrote on social media, "BJP..., Kejriwal is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply."
Earlier, the AAP had accused Verma of distributing money and shoes during the election campaign. A complaint was filed against him this week.
Video of the alleged attack
हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP, अपने गुंडों से करवाया अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला‼️— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2025
BJP प्रत्याशी प्रवेश वर्मा के गुंडों ने चुनाव प्रचार करते वक्त अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर उन्हें चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की ताकि वो प्रचार ना कर सकें।
बीजेपी वालों, तुम्हारे इस कायराना… pic.twitter.com/QcanvqX8fB
Verma previously accused by AAP, FIR filed
Verma is pitted against Kejriwal and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency.
Last week, Kejriwal met with the Election Commission and alleged that some politicians were distributing goods in the national capital's Kidwai Nagar.
After the meeting, he said the Election Commission assured him that these activities would be stopped.
The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting taking place on February 8.