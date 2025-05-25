What's the story

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years.

The decision comes after a social media post went viral where Tej Pratap talked about his 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav.

In the post, he said they had been in love and in a relationship for the past 12 years.