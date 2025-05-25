Lalu Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD
What's the story
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years.
The decision comes after a social media post went viral where Tej Pratap talked about his 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav.
In the post, he said they had been in love and in a relationship for the past 12 years.
Expulsion reasons
Lalu Yadav cites 'irresponsible conduct' for expulsion
Explaining his decision, Lalu Prasad said Tej Pratap's "irresponsible conduct" and deviation from family values and public decorum were the main reasons behind the expulsion.
He said ignoring moral values in personal life weakens their collective struggle for social justice.
"The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behavior of my eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions," he wrote.
Hacked account
Tej Pratap claims social media account was hacked
After the post went viral, Tej Pratap claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked and the photos had been edited to defame him and his family.
He wrote on X, "My social media platforms have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members."
He appealed to his well-wishers to ignore rumors.
Political impact
Tej Pratap's political future uncertain after expulsion
Tej Pratap was preparing to contest from the Mahua seat in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. His expulsion leaves his political future uncertain.
Meanwhile, younger brother Tejashwi Yadav said he believes personal and political lives should be separate.
He said, "As far as I am concerned, I neither like nor tolerate all this. Personal life should be separate."
Twitter Post
Lalu Yadav's announcement on X
निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार…— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025