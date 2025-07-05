AIADMK to lead alliance in Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami
What's the story
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has emphasized that his party will be the leader in its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said, "The AIADMK-BJP alliance has been formed. This alliance will be headed by AIADMK and the government will be formed by AIADMK."
Alliance dynamics
Concerns within party about BJP taking over narrative
Palaniswami's statement comes amid concerns within the party that the BJP is trying to take over its narrative in Tamil Nadu. He had earlier dismissed fears that the BJP would overshadow the AIADMK, saying no party could dominate it. The AIADMK has been in power in Tamil Nadu for over three decades.
Future plans
Ruling out coalition government
Palaniswami also ruled out a coalition government in Tamil Nadu if the alliance wins the 2026 Assembly polls. This was despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that both parties would form a government together. While Shah had said an AIADMK candidate would be chosen for Chief Minister, he did not specify Palaniswami as the candidate.
Election preparations
AIADMK's state-wide election tour
The AIADMK will kick off a state-wide election tour from July 7 in Coimbatore. When asked if Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would be invited to join the alliance, Palaniswami said, "All those who wish to oust the DMK from power are welcome to join the alliance." The TVK had recently passed a resolution naming Vijay as their Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 polls.