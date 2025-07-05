AIADMK to lead alliance in Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has emphasized that his party will be the leader in its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . He said, "The AIADMK-BJP alliance has been formed. This alliance will be headed by AIADMK and the government will be formed by AIADMK."

Alliance dynamics Concerns within party about BJP taking over narrative Palaniswami's statement comes amid concerns within the party that the BJP is trying to take over its narrative in Tamil Nadu. He had earlier dismissed fears that the BJP would overshadow the AIADMK, saying no party could dominate it. The AIADMK has been in power in Tamil Nadu for over three decades.

Future plans Ruling out coalition government Palaniswami also ruled out a coalition government in Tamil Nadu if the alliance wins the 2026 Assembly polls. This was despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that both parties would form a government together. While Shah had said an AIADMK candidate would be chosen for Chief Minister, he did not specify Palaniswami as the candidate.