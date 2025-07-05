Uddhav, Raj Thackeray share stage after 20 years

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray , shared a stage for the first time in nearly 20 years. The historic reunion took place at a victory gathering named 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai . The event celebrated the Maharashtra government's decision to revoke an order making Hindi a compulsory third language from Class I in state schools.

Unity message 'We have removed the distance between us' During the event, Uddhav stressed that their unity was more important than their speeches. "One thing is clear, we have removed the distance between us," he said. The last time the two cousins shared a stage was during an election campaign in 2005, before Raj left Shiv Sena to form MNS in 2006.

Political reunion Uddhav hints at political reunion ahead of BMC elections Uddhav also hinted at a possible political reunion ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. "Many are raising doubts whether we will stick together till the BMC elections are over. Let me tell you all we are here for Marathi and will be together for Marathi," he said. The event was attended by several Opposition leaders, including Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad.