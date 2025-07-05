Modi will bow to Trump deadline, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will yield to the July 9 deadline set by United States President Donald Trump for reciprocal tariffs. The prediction comes amid a stalemate in trade negotiations between India and the US. "Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants. Mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline," Gandhi tweeted.

Trade tensions Trump imposed tariffs on Indian products in April President Trump had earlier accused India of being a "tariff king" and imposed a 26% duty on Indian products as part of his April 2 "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs. He later suspended the tariffs for 90 days to give countries time to negotiate deals with the US. Without an interim trade deal, India faces a potential 26% tariff on its exports.

Negotiation hurdles Sticking points in negotiations A major sticking point in the negotiations has been India's refusal to lower tariffs on American agricultural imports like corn and soybeans. The Trump administration's demand for greater access to India's dairy sector, which employs over 80 million people, is another contentious issue. India, on its part, wants more access to US labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, and chemicals.