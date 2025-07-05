Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to share stage after 20 years

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray will share a stage for the first time in two decades. The joint rally, organized by their parties, will celebrate the withdrawal of government resolutions related to the three-language policy. The event is being held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, which falls under Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray 's assembly constituency.

Political significance Historic reunion of Thackeray cousins The rally is a rare political reunion of the Thackeray cousins, who have been at loggerheads for years. The last time they shared a stage was in 2005 during the Malvan assembly bypoll campaign. Raj had left Shiv Sena that year to form MNS in 2006. The event is also politically significant as it comes ahead of local body elections, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Policy rollback Why this rally is being held The rally comes in the wake of protests against a government resolution (GR) issued on April 16 by Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government. The GR made Hindi a compulsory third language for students from Classes I to V in English and Marathi medium schools. After facing backlash, the government amended the GR on June 17, making Hindi optional. On June 29, both GRs were completely withdrawn.

Event details No party flags, symbols at rally Despite the political weight of the rally, no party flags, symbols, hoardings or scarves will be displayed. The parties have invited other political groups that opposed the GRs and members of literary and art communities to attend. However, Congress has decided not to attend despite supporting opposition against mandatory Hindi. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) president Sharad Pawar also announced his absence due to prior commitments.