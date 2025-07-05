Patna businessman-politician shot dead outside home, assailant flees

Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bihar, was shot dead outside his home in Patna on Friday night. The incident took place near the Panache Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan police station area when Khemka was returning to his residence at Twin Tower Society. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Crime scene Bullet and shell casing recovered from crime scene The police have recovered a bullet and a shell casing from the crime scene. Patna SP Diksha confirmed that they were informed about Khemka's murder around 11:00pm on Friday. She said, "The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway." The motive behind the murder is still unknown and investigations are ongoing.

Family statement Family unaware of any threats or disputes Shankar Khemka, Gopal's brother, said they were unaware of any threats or disputes that could have led to this incident. He told news agency IANS, "As people usually ask—whether there were any threats, any disputes, or any warning signs—we as a family are not aware of anything like that." This statement highlights the shocking nature of the crime and adds to the ongoing investigation.

Justice demand BJP leader demands justice, criticizes police BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav demanded that those responsible for Khemka's murder be brought to justice. He said, "Gopal Khemka was a fine businessman and a great social worker." Yadav also expressed concern over the delayed police response, saying it took them 1.5 hours to reach the spot after being informed about the incident.