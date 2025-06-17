5 Robin Williams comedies that'll instantly lift your mood
Robin Williams, the beloved actor and the genius of comedy, has left an everlasting impact on the world of cinema. His movies continue to spread joy and laughter across the globe.
Here's a look at five comedy movies starring Williams that are guaranteed to uplift your spirits and give you a hearty dose of humor.
All of them are timeless classics, thanks to Williams's unique ability to mix comedy with heart.
'Mrs. Doubtfire': A hilarious disguise
Mrs. Doubtfire is a comedy classic starring Williams as a father. He puts on a disguise as an elderly British nanny to see his kids after a divorce.
The movie is packed with hilarious situations as he juggles keeping his disguise up. Meanwhile, he attempts to be the best father he can be.
Released in 1993, this movie is still loved for its comic genius and heartwarming family moments.
'Good Morning, Vietnam': Radio waves of laughter
In Good Morning, Vietnam, Williams plays Adrian Cronauer, a radio DJ sent to Vietnam during the war.
His out-of-the-box style and humor bring a smile and relief to soldiers stationed there.
The film emphasizes the improvisational genius of Williams, as he cracks rapid-fire jokes on air and deals with military bureaucracy.
Released in 1987, it shows how humor can be powerful even in difficult times.
'The Birdcage': Comedy in chaos
Released in 1996, The Birdcage features Williams and Nathan Lane as a couple running a nightclub in Miami Beach.
When their son announces his engagement to the daughter of conservative parents, chaos ensues.
They try to hide their lifestyle from her family during a dinner plan gone awry.
Celebrated for its witty dialogue and hilarious situations, this film is a must-watch!
'Jumanji': Adventure meets humor
In Jumanji, Williams stars as Alan Parrish,f who is freed from a magical board game years later after being stuck.
Two kids unintentionally restart the game, releasing a chain of wild adventures.
Their attempts to complete the game are filled with laughter, all thanks to Williams' performance.
'World's Greatest Dad': A daring dive into dark comedy
In World's Greatest Dad, Williams delivers one of his boldest performances as Lance Clayton, a struggling writer and teacher.
When his obnoxious son dies in a freak accident, Clayton stages it as a poetic suicide, unexpectedly turning his son into a celebrated cult figure.
This dark comedy fearlessly tackles grief, hypocrisy, and the hunger for fame. With its sharp satire and emotional depth, it remains one of Williams' most underrated cinematic gems.