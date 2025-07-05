Who was Julian McMahon? 'Fantastic Four' actor dies at 56

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, famed for his roles in Charmed, Fantastic Four, Nip/Tuck, and FBI: Most Wanted, among several others, has died at 56. The Australian-American actor succumbed to a long illness on July 2. His wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline. She revealed that he had been privately battling cancer before his demise.

Statement 'Julian loved life...': Paniagua's statement In her statement, Paniagua said, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband Julian McMahon died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer." "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans." "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she added.

Career highlights His career in films and TV McMahon was born in Sydney in 1968 to former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon and socialite Sonia McMahon. He started his career as a model before transitioning to acting. His notable film credits include Premonition, RED, Swinging Safari, The Surfer, Paranoia and You're Not You among others. He also starred in television shows like Another Day, Will & Grace, Hunters and Runaways. He was last seen in the Netflix series The Residence.