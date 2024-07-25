In short Simplifying... In short The strike by 220 dancers, scheduled to perform at the historic river-based Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris, has been called off following successful negotiations with Paris 2024.

The dancers had protested against pay and housing inequalities, but the union has now accepted a proposal for better salaries and additional funds.

The ceremony, set to be viewed by an estimated 324,000 spectators along the River Seine, will proceed as planned. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pay dispute resolved for Olympic dancers

Olympic Opening Ceremony dancers call off strike action

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:45 pm Jul 25, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The Olympic Games's Opening Ceremony in Paris will proceed without disruption, following the resolution of a pay dispute involving hundreds of dancers. The strike was called off after an agreement was reached with Paris 2024, according to a statement from the FSA-CGT union representing the dancers. The union announced that it had received a "final offer" from Paris 2024 and their employers, proposing an increase in payment for broadcasting performance rights for all performers.

Protest details

Dancers protested over pay, housing inequalities

Approximately 220 dancers staged a protest on Monday, halting a rehearsal along the banks of Paris's River Seine, where the Opening Ceremony is set to take place. The dancers were protesting against inequalities in pay and housing conditions. A union representative had previously warned that the ceremony was "in danger" due to the protest and potential strike action by more than 200 dancers scheduled to participate in Friday's ceremony.

Negotiation outcome

Strike lifted following negotiations with Paris 2024

Lucie Sorin, a delegate for the FSA-CGT union, had explained that the outcome of the ceremony would depend on solidarity as "the strike is an individual decision." She also mentioned that negotiations were underway with Paris 2024 and their employers to secure higher salaries and additional funds for the "most precarious" performers. However, on Wednesday, the union stated that "in agreement with the artists concerned," it had decided "to accept this proposal and to lift the strike notice."

Ceremony details

Historic river-based opening ceremony to proceed

This year's Opening Ceremony is set to make history as it will be held on a river for the first time. An estimated 104,000 spectators will watch from stands lining the River Seine while another 220,000 are expected on raised roadways along a six-kilometer stretch of the river, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Despite initial projections of 600,000 attendees by French officials, the number has been significantly reduced due to safety concerns.