Summarize Simplifying... In short After being ousted by rebels, Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad and his family are now in Moscow under strict asylum conditions.

Assad's assets, including gold, billions of dollars, and apartments, have been frozen and he's barred from political activity.

Meanwhile, his wife has filed for divorce and his brother's asylum request is still under review. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Asma al-Assad is unhappy with life in Moscow

Bashar al-Assad's wife files for divorce, unhappy in Moscow: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:32 pm Dec 23, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Asma al-Assad, wife of Syria's deposed president Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce as she is unhappy with her life in Moscow. The British-Syrian national, who was born and raised in London to Syrian parents, moved to Syria in 2000 and married Bashar that same year. The 49-year-old former First Lady has filed her divorce application with a Russian court and sought special permission to leave Moscow with plans to return to London.

Asylum status

Assad family granted asylum in Moscow after overthrow

Bashar al-Assad and his family were given asylum in Moscow earlier this month after he was overthrown by rebels led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The incident ended the Assad family's five-decade rule over Syria. Even though HTS was branded a terrorist organization by the US, Washington recently removed a $10 million bounty on its leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

Restrictions imposed

Bashar al-Assad faces restrictions, assets frozen in Moscow

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled as Syria's president for 24 years after succeeding his father Hafez al-Assad in 2000, is said to be under strict asylum conditions in Russia. He is not allowed to leave Moscow or participate in any political activity. Russian authorities have also frozen his assets which include 270kg of gold, $2 billion, and 18 apartments in Moscow.

Asylum pending

Maher al-Assad's asylum request under review

Bashar al-Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, has not been given asylum in Russia. He and his family are currently under house arrest as his asylum request is being considered by Russian authorities. This comes as the Assad family's status continues to change after their exit from Syria.