Bashar al-Assad's wife files for divorce, unhappy in Moscow: Report
Asma al-Assad, wife of Syria's deposed president Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce as she is unhappy with her life in Moscow. The British-Syrian national, who was born and raised in London to Syrian parents, moved to Syria in 2000 and married Bashar that same year. The 49-year-old former First Lady has filed her divorce application with a Russian court and sought special permission to leave Moscow with plans to return to London.
Assad family granted asylum in Moscow after overthrow
Bashar al-Assad and his family were given asylum in Moscow earlier this month after he was overthrown by rebels led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The incident ended the Assad family's five-decade rule over Syria. Even though HTS was branded a terrorist organization by the US, Washington recently removed a $10 million bounty on its leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani.
Bashar al-Assad faces restrictions, assets frozen in Moscow
Bashar al-Assad, who ruled as Syria's president for 24 years after succeeding his father Hafez al-Assad in 2000, is said to be under strict asylum conditions in Russia. He is not allowed to leave Moscow or participate in any political activity. Russian authorities have also frozen his assets which include 270kg of gold, $2 billion, and 18 apartments in Moscow.
Maher al-Assad's asylum request under review
Bashar al-Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, has not been given asylum in Russia. He and his family are currently under house arrest as his asylum request is being considered by Russian authorities. This comes as the Assad family's status continues to change after their exit from Syria.