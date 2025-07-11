'Stranger Things' set was way more real than you think

Stranger Things has enthralled viewers with its 1980s nostalgia, nail-biting plotlines, and unforgettable characters. While fans know all about the storyline and characters of the show, there are several interesting things you would want to know about the set, which are largely unknown. These behind-the-scenes facts highlight the painstaking work that went into making the show feel so real and contributing to its success.

Real location The mall that wasn't just a set Interestingly, though the Starcourt Mall serves as a central location in season three of Stranger Things, it wasn't just a set but an actual mall in Georgia. The production team transformed Gwinnett Place Mall into a vibrant 1980s shopping center. This real-life location not only added authenticity to scenes but also allowed for more dynamic filming opportunities than a constructed set might have provided.

Authentic Props Vintage props from local sources To keep it authentic, most of the props in Stranger Things were sourced from local thrift stores and flea markets in and around Atlanta. This way, furniture, electronics, and clothing were literally from or looked like the 80s era. Not only did it keep production costs in check, but it also added layers of realism to every scene.

Practical effects Clever use of practical effects While CGI is common in today's filmmaking, Stranger Things frequently opts for practical effects for its supernatural touches. For example, several sequences with flickering lights or moving objects were created with basic tricks like fishing lines or concealed crew members moving props off-camera. This decision further adds to the show's retro vibe, reminiscent of filmmaking styles from decades ago.

Off-hours filming Filming during off-hours for authenticity In order to capture authentic school scenes without disrupting real students's schedules, filming often took place during weekends or school holidays at local schools around Georgia. This strategy allowed the filmmakers to use actual classrooms and hallways without having to do extensive modifications or reconstructions on sound stages.