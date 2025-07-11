What you didn't know about 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' (But should)

The television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been a beloved staple for fans all around the globe since it first aired in 1994. While some might know a lot about the series, there are still many intriguing facts about the show that even the most loyal fans might not know. From casting decisions to behind-the-scenes secrets, these lesser-known details further add to the interest in this iconic sitcom.

Animal actor Marcel's Hollywood journey The capuchin monkey, Marcel, was played by two monkeys, Katie and Monkey, respectively. After F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Marcel stayed in the business, starring alongside bigwigs like Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994). Though Marcel was written out eventually due to Ross' character arc, it is fondly remembered by fans across the globe today.

Celebrity cameos Guest stars were eager to appear Across its 10 seasons, F.R.I.E.N.D.S had many celebrity guest stars lined up for cameo appearances with their beloved characters (or friends in Hollywood circles themselves)! From Brad Pitt starring opposite Jennifer Aniston during Thanksgiving dinner scenes, to Julia Roberts sharing screen time with Matthew Perry- these appearances brought added zest among the viewers, catching up to weekly episodes!

Storyline changes The unplanned pregnancy plotline Kudrow's real-life pregnancy resulted in an unplanned storyline where her character Phoebe becomes pregnant with triplets as a surrogate mother for her brother Frank Jr. This added depth to her character arc while cleverly incorporating real-life events into fiction. It did so without disrupting ongoing plots or themes within episodes themselves.

Production costs Each episode costs millions to produce By the time it hit its final season, every episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S cost an estimated $10 million to produce. A large chunk of the budget went into paying its main cast, who had negotiated up to $1 million per episode each by season ten. Such high production costs are a testament to the show's success and its mark in television history.