BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

By Chanshimla Varah 02:52 pm Mar 07, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Yadav was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Uttar Pradesh﻿'s Jaunpur district on Thursday, according to the police. The attackers stopped Yadav on the pretext of handing him a card and shot him three times before fleeing the scene. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigation

Multiple teams deployed to ensure assailants' arrest

Jaunpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajaipal Sharma said that multiple teams have been deployed to ensure the arrest of the assailants. He added an initial probe has yielded crucial information. Further investigation into the case is also underway. To recall, Yadav contested the 2012 assembly elections under the BJP banner against Jagriti Singh, wife of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP and strongman Dhananjay Singh.