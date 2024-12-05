Summarize Simplifying... In short "Sadabahar" is a nostalgic film featuring Jaya Bachchan as Amrita, a lonely widow whose life revolves around her radio.

Despite Bachchan's strong performance, the film suffers from narrative flaws and lack of character depth.

While it's not extraordinary, it's worth watching for its portrayal of loneliness and unexpected ending. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sadabahar' is streaming on Waves

'Sadabahar' review—Heartfelt story meets messy execution in Jaya Bachchan's film

By Isha Sharma 05:27 pm Dec 05, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Jaya Bachchan-led Sadabahar, which recently arrived on Waves, has some warm, interesting ideas up its sleeve. It probes the mounting loneliness and grief that defines the life of old people and also offers a deeply nostalgic view of the times that have passed and the era that has gone by. However, its execution is flawed, and it needed much better, more engaging writing.

Story

An old woman and her crushing loneliness

Sadabahar focuses on an incident in the life of Amrita Kothari (Bachchan), a widow wrestling with a deep sense of loneliness. Her husband has passed away and her son is abroad, leaving her with her beloved radio, which is a portal of memories and keeps her happy and engaged. However, one day, it stops working, and Amrita's life comes to an abrupt, painful standstill.

#1

Nostalgia takes centerstage in the film

Director Gajendra Ahire, from the first scene, paints a nostalgia-soaked portrait, so we know what we're in for. Two diametrically different images dominate the opening sequence, and scenes of chaotic, busy, relentless Mumbai contrast with soothing, calm, old Hindi songs and radio commentary. Amrita reads books and enjoys her own company—she exemplifies the kind of life we all seek but cannot achieve.

#2

Bachchan shines throughout the film

Bachchan delivers a power-packed, consistent performance, especially in the scenes when her voice cracks under the weight of emotions. She pauses, stumbles, stutters, and gasps for breath because a rush of anger takes over her—it's the kind of anger that threatens to consume you from within. Ahire also demonstrates how life eventually comes full circle, and how old age truly mirrors one's childhood.

#3

Narrative loopholes bring the story down

However, as much as you want to consistently root for Sadabahar, the flaws in the screenplay make it impossible. Rajendra Gupta plays Kasturi, who eventually helps Amrita, and his character, though extremely central to the plot, is awkwardly written. He always speaks in unfathomable, repetitive shayaris, and is used as a mouthpiece to verbalize the film's themes. Never a good idea.

#4

Needed more characters and backstories

Sadabahar is the kind of film that seems extremely appealing and heartfelt in theory but shakes execution-wise. We don't know much about Amrita or her life, the narrative tropes are tried-and-tested and predictable, and Rajat Kapoor—who brings with himself a calm, placid energy—enters the movie too late. There should have been more narrative depth for the film to anchor itself.

Verdict

Can watch it once; 2.5/5 stars

Sadabahar concludes with a heartbreaking ending that took me by surprise. As sad as it is, it's extremely crucial for the narrative, and I am glad Ahire went with that ending instead of a cookie-cutter one (his film The Signature, too, had a surprise ending). Sadabahar is nothing extraordinary but can be watched for its depiction of ache and loneliness. 2.5/5 stars.