Meet Hardeep Singh Brar, new CEO of BMW India

BMW Group India has appointed Hardeep Singh Brar as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. The change will take effect on September 1, 2025. Brar succeeds Vikram Pawah, who is moving to head BMW Group in Australia and New Zealand. Brar comes with more than three decades of experience in the Indian automotive industry, having held several senior management roles.

Career highlights Brar's previous role was at Kia India Brar's most recent role was as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India. He has also led core functions like sales, marketing, customer experience, network development, and corporate strategy for several brands. These include Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors, Nissan Motor Company, and Great Wall Motor Company.

Education A look at his education Brar holds a mechanical engineering degree from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Senior Executive Leadership Program. His extensive experience and understanding of the Indian automotive industry are expected to help him strengthen BMW Group's operations in India.