Meet Hardeep Singh Brar, new CEO of BMW India
What's the story
BMW Group India has appointed Hardeep Singh Brar as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. The change will take effect on September 1, 2025. Brar succeeds Vikram Pawah, who is moving to head BMW Group in Australia and New Zealand. Brar comes with more than three decades of experience in the Indian automotive industry, having held several senior management roles.
Career highlights
Brar's previous role was at Kia India
Brar's most recent role was as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India. He has also led core functions like sales, marketing, customer experience, network development, and corporate strategy for several brands. These include Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors, Nissan Motor Company, and Great Wall Motor Company.
Education
A look at his education
Brar holds a mechanical engineering degree from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Senior Executive Leadership Program. His extensive experience and understanding of the Indian automotive industry are expected to help him strengthen BMW Group's operations in India.
Strategic vision
India among fastest-growing markets for BMW
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President of Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at BMW Group, said that India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the company. He emphasized that India is an important pillar of their long-term success strategy for the region. Parain also highlighted Brar's huge expertise and intricate understanding of the Indian automotive industry as key factors in leading this dynamic market.