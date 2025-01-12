What's the story

Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, hit theaters in 2022 but tanked at the box office.

The film's writer, Yunus Sajawal recently revealed that Shetty mainly made Cirkus to help his crew members financially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to Digital Commentary, Sajawal revealed that Shetty was extremely worried about his team's well-being during these tough times.

The film also starred Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez.