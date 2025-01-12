Rohit Shetty made 'Cirkus' to support crew, says film's writer
What's the story
Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, hit theaters in 2022 but tanked at the box office.
The film's writer, Yunus Sajawal recently revealed that Shetty mainly made Cirkus to help his crew members financially during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Speaking to Digital Commentary, Sajawal revealed that Shetty was extremely worried about his team's well-being during these tough times.
The film also starred Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Supportive steps
Shetty's proactive measures to support crew during lockdown
Sajawal revealed as the lockdown kept extending, Shetty took proactive measures to support his crew.
He said, "When the lockdown kept extending and everyone realized that this was going to happen for long, the release of Sooryavanshi had to be paused instead of just postponing it again and again."
"Rohit sir wanted to have a Zoom meeting at first. In April, he had already called the production to book Mehboob Studio for September. He wanted to make an indoor film."
Financial aid
Shetty's financial commitment to crew amid pandemic
Sajawal revealed that Shetty was determined to make a studio-based film to aid the 500-member-strong crew.
He recaled, "He said something really nice, 'Main do saal kaam nahi karunga toh chal jaayega. Mere unit waalon ka ghar kaise chalega. Because, no one was working due to COVID and were only exhausting their savings."
"Every junior artist went through the checkups and vaccinations and were hired for four months. Even if there won't be any shooting, they would be paid."