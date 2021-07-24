'Dil Bechara' team pays tribute to Sushant in first-anniversary video

Makers remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the first anniversary of 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara completed one year today and we all miss the talented actor a bit more. Fox Star Studios shared an emotional behind-the-scenes clip to celebrate the film's first anniversary and celebrate the artist that was Rajput. Narrated by director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also a close friend of the late actor, the video beautifully pays tribute to him.

Special bond

Rajput had kept THIS promise to Chhabra

Chhabra, who debuted as a director with the 2020 drama, had a special bond with Rajput. It was the famed casting director who had cast the late actor in his first-ever Bollywood movie Kai Po Che. The two-minute-and-40-second-long clip reveals Rajput had promised to lead Chhabra's first directorial venture. And, the star with the golden heart had kept his promise.

Details

Watching him narrate tales with spark in eyes feels special

Titled "An Unforgettable Journey," the clip not only fondly remembers Rajput, but also the friendly atmosphere on sets and his fantastic energy that had impressed the entire crew. Sequences of the Pavitra Rishta actor laughing freely or narrating a tale with a spark in his eyes instinctively makes you smile. Definitely, Dil Bechara would have been very different if not for his presence.

Instagram Post

'To stories that make us believe in infinity!'

Moments

Rajput's work, dedication, style get mentioned

Rajput's chemistry with co-actor Sanjana Sanghi, his efficiency while shooting the tightly-packed Paris schedule, and his immense fan-following also get a mention. Some stories hit harder, like how before every emotional sequence, the Raabta star used to isolate himself in a corner, don headphones, and get into his character. Apparently, he'd also hugged the director tight after finishing an especially emotional scene in Paris.

Co-star

Sanghi also celebrated the day with unseen pictures, long note

Sanghi, who played Kizie Basu in the movie, also celebrated the special day by posting multiple images from the film accompanied with a long note. Writing that she was thinking of Rajput, Sanghi added it was "the greatest privilege & honor" to be able to portray "the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I'd read an endless number of times as a teenager."