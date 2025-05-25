What's the story

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation to Bahrain, has called Pakistan a "failed state."

The delegation is led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda.

"Our government has sent us over here...so that the world knows the threat India has been facing since last so many years," Owaisi said.