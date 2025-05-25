'India has every means necessary...': Owaisi in Bahrain
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation to Bahrain, has called Pakistan a "failed state."
The delegation is led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda.
"Our government has sent us over here...so that the world knows the threat India has been facing since last so many years," Owaisi said.
Terrorism impact
Owaisi highlights human cost of terrorism
Owaisi also stressed that India has shown maximum restraint despite severe provocations.
He recalled the Pahalgam attack, where 26 tourists were killed, and spoke about the human tragedy caused by such acts.
"Please reflect on the human tragedy of this massacre," he said while recalling how two women became widows within days of their marriages due to terrorist violence.
Defense capabilities
Owaisi emphasizes India's defensive strength
Owaisi said, "India has all the wherewithal, and we have every means necessary to ensure the safety of not only Indian citizens, but also every individual residing in India."
He praised India's air defense systems for intercepting threats from Pakistan, calling it a "failed state."
The AIMIM leader also stressed on international cooperation to curb terror financing and urged Bahrain to support bringing Pakistan back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list.
Countering misinformation
Delegation's mission to counter global misinformation
The delegation, which includes MPs from various parties and Ambassador Harsh Shringla, aims to brief international partners on India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
It also seeks to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
The multi-party delegation has been formed with seven groups, led by one MP each for this purpose.