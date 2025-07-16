Attention! Critical vulnerabilities found in multiple Adobe products
What's the story
India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe software. The alert highlights that these flaws stem from memory corruption and incorrect authorization, among other issues. The vulnerabilities affect users on both Windows and macOS platforms. CERT-In has advised users to update their software immediately to avoid potential cyber threats.
Risk assessment
Here's what the CERT-In alert states
The CERT-In warning states that flaws in Adobe software could let an attacker bypass security restrictions on the targeted system. The main targets for these attacks are likely to be system administrators, security teams, and end-users of Adobe creative software products.
Impacted products
These Adobe products are affected
The CERT-In alert details that several Adobe products are affected by these vulnerabilities. These include After Effects, InDesign, Audition, Illustrator, Substance 3D Viewer, and ColdFusion among others. If you are using an outdated version of any of these programs on your Windows or macOS system, you could be at risk.
Software update
Adobe has released a major update
In light of these vulnerabilities, Adobe has released a major update for July 2025. This patch fixes several critical issues that could have allowed arbitrary code execution and security feature bypass. CERT-In is urging users to not delay in applying this patch as it is crucial for keeping their systems safe from potential cyber threats.