Attention! Critical vulnerabilities found in multiple Adobe products

India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe software. The alert highlights that these flaws stem from memory corruption and incorrect authorization, among other issues. The vulnerabilities affect users on both Windows and macOS platforms. CERT-In has advised users to update their software immediately to avoid potential cyber threats.

Risk assessment Here's what the CERT-In alert states The CERT-In warning states that flaws in Adobe software could let an attacker bypass security restrictions on the targeted system. The main targets for these attacks are likely to be system administrators, security teams, and end-users of Adobe creative software products.

Impacted products These Adobe products are affected The CERT-In alert details that several Adobe products are affected by these vulnerabilities. These include After Effects, InDesign, Audition, Illustrator, Substance 3D Viewer, and ColdFusion among others. If you are using an outdated version of any of these programs on your Windows or macOS system, you could be at risk.