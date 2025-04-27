'130 nukes aimed at you': Pakistan minister's open threat
What's the story
Pakistan Minister Hanif Abbasi has issued a stark warning to India, stating that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal—including Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles and 130 warheads—is "only for India."
This statement comes in response to India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and revocation of all visas for Pakistani nationals, actions taken after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Provocation
Abbasi warns of war over water supply
Abbasi warned India that if it breaks Pakistan's water supply by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, it should "prepare for a full-scale war."
He pointed out that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal was not just a symbol of power, but is hidden throughout the country and is available for use if provoked.
"Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country," he said.
Consequences
Abbasi mocks India's decision to suspend water supply
Abbasi ridiculed India's announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and trade ties with Pakistan, saying New Delhi is finally realizing the implications of its misadventures.
He pointed to the chaos caused by Pakistan's closure of airspace to Indian flights.
"If things were to continue like this for another 10 days, the airlines in India would go bankrupt," Abbasi said.
Accusations
Abbasi accuses India of shifting blame
Abbasi alleged that India was blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, instead of addressing its own security gaps.
He added that Pakistan was preparing for the fallout following India's suspension of trade between the two countries, indicating that Islamabad was ready to respond to any economic actions against it.
Admission
Asif admits Pakistan's role in supporting terror groups
Abbasi's comments come after a series of audacious remarks from Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif.
In a recent interview, Asif acknowledged that Pakistan had supported and trained terror outfits over the past three decades, attributing this to its cooperation with the United States of America and the West, including Britain.
"We have been doing this dirty work for the US and the West, including Britain, for three decades," Asif said.