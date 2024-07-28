This 'The White Lotus' actor joins 'Silo' Season 2 cast
Wait is finally over! Apple TV+ has announced the release date for the much-awaited second season of its hit drama series Silo at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Saturday. The new season is set to premiere on November 15. In a surprising reveal, actor Steve Zahn, acclaimed for his role in The White Lotus, will be joining the cast and playing a reclusive middle-aged man.
Zahn's character details and on-set experience
Zahn's character in Silo is based on a figure from Hugh Howey's eponymous New York Times bestselling trilogy, which inspired the series. The plot revolves around the last 10,000 people on Earth residing in a mile-deep home, supposedly safe from a toxic surface. During Comic-Con, Zahn shared his on-set experience saying, "I hung there all the time. Played guitar, and took naps...It was insanely fun."
'Silo' Season 2 features a star-studded cast
In addition to Zahn, the cast of Silo includes Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, Iain Glen, David Oyelowo, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Will Patton among others. Zahn expressed his awe at the detailed set of Silo, stating "Walking into Silo was — you're awestruck, (sic)." He also spoke about his experience working with co-star Ferguson, stating, "We had so much fun. Here's this huge show and my part was with Rebecca."