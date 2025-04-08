The PMIS was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 with an aim to provide one crore internship opportunities over five years.

It specifically targets youth from economically weaker backgrounds.

The pilot phase, launched in October 2024, received an overwhelming response with over six lakh applications during the first round.

Second round of registrations is currently underway, with the application window now open until the mid-April deadline. It was originally set to close on March 31.