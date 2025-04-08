PM Internship Scheme deadline extended—How to avail ₹5,000 monthly stipend
What's the story
The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS), a government initiative aimed at enhancing youth employability, has extended its application deadline to April 15, 2025.
This extension offers eligible candidates additional time to apply for valuable industry internships that provide both financial assistance and practical experience
The PMIS provides a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 over 12 months and a one-time grant of ₹6,000 to selected interns.
Scheme details
PMIS targets youth from economically weaker backgrounds
The PMIS was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 with an aim to provide one crore internship opportunities over five years.
It specifically targets youth from economically weaker backgrounds.
The pilot phase, launched in October 2024, received an overwhelming response with over six lakh applications during the first round.
Second round of registrations is currently underway, with the application window now open until the mid-April deadline. It was originally set to close on March 31.
Requirements
Eligibility criteria for PMIS application
To apply for the PMIS, candidates need to fulfill certain criteria.
They should be aged between 21 and 24 years, not currently employed in a full-time role, and should have passed Class 10 as their minimum educational qualification.
Candidates from premier institutes like IITs or IIMs or professionals like CAs or CMAs are not eligible.
The family income of applicants shouldn't exceed ₹8 lakh per annum.
Benefits
Coverage under government insurance schemes is also included
While applicants trained from ITIs or Kaushal Kendras are eligible, those with family members in government service aren't.
The scheme offers hands-on experience in real-world industry settings, ₹5,000 monthly financial support for a year, and ₹6,000 one-time financial aid.
Coverage under government insurance schemes like PMJJBY and PMSBY is also included. Some companies may provide additional insurance benefits to interns.