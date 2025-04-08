What's the story

Jio Finance Limited (JFL), a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has introduced a digital Loan Against Securities (LAS) service.

The new offering allows customers to borrow up to ₹1 crore against their investments, including shares and mutual funds.

The loans are offered at interest rates starting at 9.99%, with a maximum tenure of three years and no foreclosure charges. JFL promises to process the loans in just 10 minutes.