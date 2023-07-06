World

Pakistan's Imran Khan booked for attack on army headquarters: Report

Pakistan's Imran Khan booked for attack on army headquarters: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 06, 2023 | 05:10 pm 1 min read

Khan is facing nearly 150 cases across Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked in six cases, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi on May 9, Geo News reported. Sources told the publication that three cases were registered on May 9, while the other three were filed on May 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Violence erupted after Khan's dramatic arrest

The joint investigation teams (JITs) are investigating all the cases, which also include attacks on military installations and the incident of arson at a metro station, sources told Geo News. Notably, on May 9, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ransacked the gates of the army's GHQ following Khan's dramatic arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case.

10 people were killed in violence

Khan's supporters also vandalized the Corps' Commander's House — originally known as Jinnah House, which was once the residence of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Moreover, the violence left more than 10 people dead and 20 civil and military installations damaged. All of this happened when Khan was in custody. The former prime minister is reportedly facing nearly 150 cases across the country.

Share this timeline